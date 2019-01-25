UN warns climate change impacts security, US ignores link

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. system's chief scientist on weather and climate is warning that climate change has "a multitude of security impacts" and is increasingly regarded as a national security threat — with global warming records broken in 20 of the last 22 years.

The Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told a Security Council meeting Friday on the impacts of climate-related disasters that climate change poses the world's greatest security threat and endangers the Indian Ocean island nation's very existence.

But acting U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen never mentioned the words "climate change" or "security" in his council speech. And Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected strongly to discussing climate change in the council, saying it should only be considered where it poses a risk to peace.