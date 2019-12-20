UN voices concerns at Polish plan to discipline judges

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United Nations human rights body expressed concern on Friday at draft legislation under consideration in Poland that would allow the government to fine or fire judges whose rulings it does not like.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the proposed legislation “risks further undermining the already heavily challenged independence of the judiciary in Poland.”

Since the conservative party, Law and Justice, came to power in 2015, it has been overhauling the courts and the public prosecution system in a way that has cemented its power over most of the judicial system. It argues the changes are necessary to make the system more efficient. The EU and domestic critics say the changes violate democratic standards.

Law and Justice introduced the legislation last week. A heated debate took place on Thursday and a parliamentary commission worked through the night on it, making some amendments. It was to face its second reading in parliament on Friday.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner, said she was not yet able “to say whether these mitigate some of the concerns over the draft law.”

The legislation introduced last week would allow the government to discipline judges who speak out against changes the ruling party made to the judiciary, even when the judges' rulings adhere to European Union law and Poland’s Constitution.

Critics have denounced the legislation as draconian, and protests took place across Poland on Wednesday evening. Many feared it could led to Poland being forced to eventually leave the EU because it would put the wishes of the Polish government above EU law.

Bachelet said it may “prevent judges from fulfilling their legal obligation, under EU treaties, to apply EU law.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently said the changes are aimed at preventing “chaos” stemming from a recent EU court decision. That November ruling by the European Court of Justice left it up to the Polish courts to determine if a new disciplinary chamber for judges within the Supreme Court and a separate council that appoints judges are sufficiently independent.