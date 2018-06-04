UN releases first education guide on fighting anti-Semitism

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations has released its first educational guidelines on fighting anti-Semitism.

UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural body, launched the publication on Monday in Paris in collaboration with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The guide, designed for young people, teachers and political leaders, was presented by Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's director general.

UNESCO said the guide provides tools to strengthen the resilience of young people to anti-Semitic ideas and violent extremism, such as how to respond to anti-Semitic acts and words in school settings.

It also familiarizes educators with anti-Semitic stereotypes and conspiracy theories, as well as strategies to develop students' media skills so they can resist manipulation.

The guide was an initiative started under former UNESCO chief Irina Bokova.