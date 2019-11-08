UN court says it has jurisdiction in Ukraine-Russia case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations' highest court says it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Ukraine that alleges Russia breached treaties on terrorist financing and racial discrimination by arming rebels in eastern Ukraine and reining in the rights of ethnic Tartars and other minorities following its annexation of Crimea.

Friday's decision by the International Court of Justice means the case, which opened a new legal front in the strained relationship between Russia and Ukraine will go ahead.

It likely will take many months or years to settle.

The court's president, Abdulqawi Yusuf, says the ruling was limited to jurisdiction and does not address the merits of Ukraine's complaints in the case.