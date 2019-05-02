UN 'alarmed' over migrant conditions in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency has voiced concern over the condition of African migrants in Yemen amid reports of eight deaths from cholera in a detention center.

The International Organization for Migration said in a statement Thursday that the victims -- predominantly Ethiopian -- were among more than 1,400 people held at a detention center near the port city of Aden, where at least 200 cholera cases were detected.

The IOM statement says it's "alarmed" by reports of migrants dying of preventable illnesses, being shot and suffering other inhumane treatment in makeshift detention centers.

Migrants from the Horn of Africa travel to Yemen en route to jobs in the oil-rich Gulf despite the four-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and Iran-linked Houthi rebels.