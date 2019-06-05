UN: 2 million Somalis could die of starvation amid drought

FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, the carcass of a dead goat lies in the desert in a drought-stricken area near Bandar Beyla in Somalia. The United Nations' emergency relief coordinator said Tuesday, June 4, 2019, more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer's end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations' emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer's end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

U.N. Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock says about $700 million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and crops.

Lowcock announced Tuesday that the U.N.'s Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $45 million for food, water and daily necessities in Somalia as well as parts of Kenya and Ethiopia also affected by droughts.

In Somalia, about 3 million other people are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements.