UK prime minister to push for an election — again

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to lawmakers during the election debate in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 28, 2019. Lawmakers on Monday rejected Johnson's call for a December national election, in the hope of breaking the political deadlock over Brexit. (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP) less Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to lawmakers during the election debate in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 28, 2019. Lawmakers on Monday rejected Johnson's call for a December national ... more Photo: Jessica Taylor, AP Photo: Jessica Taylor, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UK prime minister to push for an election — again 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will for a fourth time ask Parliament to approve early elections after lawmakers rejected his latest bid amid concerns about the government's Brexit plans.

The government says it will on Tuesday introduce a short bill calling an election on Dec. 12. The legislation requires a simple majority to be passed. Johnson's previous proposal was made under a different legislative provision that required a two-thirds majority, which it did not achieve.

To win support from opposition parties, Johnson says he will delay further consideration of his EU withdrawal agreement until after the election.

The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party, which had proposed an earlier election date to block Brexit, say they will consider the latest proposal.