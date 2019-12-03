UK politicians hold breath as Trump arrives mid-campaign

Home Secretary Priti Patel, center left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, and MP Will Quince pose holding a sign before a rally event as part of the General Election campaign, in Colchester, England, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn paused to honor the two people killed in the London Bridge attack, then went back to trading blame for the security failings that allowed a man who had been jailed for terrorist crimes to go on a violent rampage in the heart of London. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) less Home Secretary Priti Patel, center left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, and MP Will Quince pose holding a sign before a rally event as part of the General Election campaign, in Colchester, ... more Photo: Hannah McKay, AP Photo: Hannah McKay, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close UK politicians hold breath as Trump arrives mid-campaign 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want to interfere in Britain’s election campaign. But his presence in London nine days before the Dec. 12 vote is a complication for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and ammunition for his opponents.

Trump, who attending a meeting of NATO leaders, said Tuesday he’d “stay out of the election.” He said that “I don’t want to complicate it.”

But Trump also repeated his support for Brexit and said he thought Johnson would do “a good job.”

The main opposition Labour Party claims a post-Brexit U.S.-U.K. trade deal could damage the U.K.’s state-funded National Health Service.

Labour says drug prices could go up if the U.S. demands protection for its pharmaceutical firms.

The British government says the health service won’t be on the table.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit