UK PM Theresa May starts 3-nation African tour in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has started a three-nation visit to Africa in Cape Town, where she is to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In an effort to strengthen Britain's economic relations with Africa, ahead of the U.K.'s departure from the European Union in March 2019, May will be visiting three of Africa's largest economies, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Arriving in a rainy Cape Town on Tuesday morning, May came with Britain's trade minister and a delegation of 29 business leaders. May's trip is to highlight her aim to significantly increase Britain's investment and trade in Africa.

May's trip is the first working visit by a British leader to South Africa since 2011.