Strong typhoon slams west Japan; 2 dead, airport flooded
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press
Updated
A police car makes through a flooded road following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP) less
A police car makes through a flooded road following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the ... more
Photo: Kota Endo, AP
Overturned cars are seen on street following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP) less
Overturned cars are seen on street following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the ... more
Photo: Kota Endo, AP
Overturned cars are seen on street following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP) less
Overturned cars are seen on street following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the ... more
Photo: Kota Endo, AP
People move a car which was flown by strong wind caused by a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP) less
People move a car which was flown by strong wind caused by a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to ... more
Photo: Kota Endo, AP
A couple watches waves hitting a coast of Shirahara town, Wakayama prefecture, central Japan, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country.(Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP) less
A couple watches waves hitting a coast of Shirahara town, Wakayama prefecture, central Japan, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain ... more
Photo: Yosuke Mizuno, AP
This graphic from website of Japan Meteorological Agency, the forecast track of of Typhoon Jebi Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Japan Meteorological Agency via AP) less
This graphic from website of Japan Meteorological Agency, the forecast track of of Typhoon Jebi Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the ... more
Photo: AP
Police officers attempt to remove fallen trees following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP) less
Police officers attempt to remove fallen trees following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood ... more
Photo: Nobuki Ito, AP
A notice informing cancelled trains is placed at the gates of Osaka Station in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. (Kyodo News via AP) less
A notice informing cancelled trains is placed at the gates of Osaka Station in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi ... more
Photo: óÕä€è´îV, AP
A flight information board shows the cancellation of flights at Osaka airport, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. (Takumi Sato/Kyodo News via AP) less
A flight information board shows the cancellation of flights at Osaka airport, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its ... more
Photo: Takumi Sato, AP
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu. less
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi ... more
Photo: Koji Sasahara, AP
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu. less
Pedestrians try to hold their umbrellas while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi ... more
Photo: Koji Sasahara, AP
A woman tries to hold her umbrella while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu. less
A woman tries to hold her umbrella while struggling with strong winds in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared ... more
Photo: Koji Sasahara, AP
CORRECTS NAME OF PHOTOGRAPHER - High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki, Kochi prefecture, western Japan, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country. (Ichiro Banno/Kyodo News via AP) less
CORRECTS NAME OF PHOTOGRAPHER - High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki, Kochi prefecture, western Japan, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to ... more
Photo: Ichiro Banno, AP
A woman holds broken umbrella as a powerful typhoon hits Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP) less
A woman holds broken umbrella as a powerful typhoon hits Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main ... more
Photo: Nobuki Ito, AP
Scaffolding of a building being demolished, collapse, following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP) less
Scaffolding of a building being demolished, collapse, following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain ... more
Photo: Nobuki Ito, AP
Photo: Kota Endo, AP
Image
1of/15
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 15
A police car makes through a flooded road following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a connecting bridge, disrupting land and air travel. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP) less
A police car makes through a flooded road following a powerful typhoon in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A powerful typhoon blew through western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the ... more
Photo: Kota Endo, AP
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon slammed into western Japan on Tuesday, causing heavy rain to flood the region's main offshore international airport and strong winds to blow a tanker into a bridge, disrupting land and air travel. The storm left at least two people dead.
Jebi was the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993, according to Japan's Kyodo News service.
The storm was heading north across a swath of Japan's main island of Honshu toward the Sea of Japan. It was off the northern coast of Fukui on Tuesday evening with sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour) and gusts up to 180 kph (110 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
A man in his 70s died apparently after being blown to the ground from his apartment in Osaka prefecture, while a 71-year-old man died after being buried underneath a storage house that collapsed on him, officials said.
NHK national television said 126 people were injured in the storm.
In the hard-hit city of Osaka, high seas poured into Kansai International Airport, flooding one of its two runways and cargo storage and other facilities, forcing the airport to shut down, said the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
More than 700 flights were canceled, according to Japanese media tallies. High-speed bullet train service was suspended from Tokyo west to Hiroshima.
A 2,591-ton tanker that was mooring slammed into the side of a bridge connecting the airport to the mainland, damaging part of the bridge and the vessel. The tanker's 11 crew members were not injured and remained on board, according to Japan's coast guard.
Elsewhere in Osaka, the Universal Studios Japan theme park and U.S. Consulate were both closed. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled a scheduled trip to Kyushu, Japan's southernmost main island, to oversee the government's response to the typhoon, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.
The typhoon first made landfall on Japan's southwestern island of Shikoku and then again near Kobe on Honshu. Television footage showed fallen tree branches and high seas overflowing onto low-lying areas.
Tokyo escaped relatively unscathed, with some intermittent squalls.
___
Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Tokyo contributed to this report.