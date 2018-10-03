Turkey says 'Nazi remnant' dispute with Dutch has ended

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's foreign minister says the country is working with the Netherlands to end diplomatic tensions and that the days when Ankara described Dutch policies as "Nazi remnants" are behind them.

Turkey and the Netherlands reinstated ambassadors last month following a dispute triggered by a Dutch decision to bar Turkish officials from campaigning on Dutch soil for a 2017 referendum on increasing the powers of the president. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the term "Nazi remnants" to criticize the Netherlands.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said at a joint news conference on Wednesday with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu: "Today is a positive day in relations."

Cavusoglu insisted that Turkey never accused the Dutch people of being "Nazis."

He added: "As we agreed, we left those days behind."