Turkey protests Belgian court ruling decision on PKK

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Belgian ambassador in Ankara to protest a Brussels appeals court decision that said a Kurdish rebel group cannot be considered to be a terrorist organization.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry official said Monday that Turkey "conveyed its unease" over the decision to Ambassador Michel Malherbe.

The decision relates to a case under which Belgian federal prosecutors were seeking to try around 30 suspected member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, who allegedly recruited young Kurds in Belgium and elsewhere in Europe, and then took them to combat training camps.

A Brussels appeal court however, ruled Friday that "insufficient elements were provided to conclude that the PKK is guilty of terrorist offenses."

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU.