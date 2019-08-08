Turkey kills 2 more suspects in diplomat's slaying in Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says an operation by the Turkish military and its intelligence agency has killed two more suspects and alleged planners in last month's assassination of a Turkish diplomat in Iraq.

Anadolu Agency said on Thursday that Turkish forces targeted a vehicle carrying the two men in Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region in an aerial operation last week.

It was the latest Turkish attack against the alleged masterminds of the July 17 assassination of diplomat Osman Kose at a restaurant in the Iraqi city of Irbil. Other suspected planners were killed in similar operations on July 18 and July 24.

Iraqi Kurdish officials have arrested the lead suspect in the shooting. He was identified as a 27-year-old who hails from Turkey's predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir.