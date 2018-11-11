Trump joins world leaders to mark 100 years since end of WWI

PARIS (AP) — President Donald Trump is joining French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders to the mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

More than 66 leaders gathered Sunday in Paris — a century after guns fell silent in a global war that killed millions.

Trump is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump at the Tome of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe.

The president also was attending a leaders' lunch hosted by Macron.

Afterward, Trump plans to visit and deliver Veterans Day remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside Paris where more than 1,500 Americans who died during the war are buried.

Rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of Trump's helicopter trip to a different American cemetery in France.