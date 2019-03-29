Travel operator TUI issues profit warning over 737 grounding

FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo people work in the flight deck of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for TUI Group parked next to another MAX 8 also designated for TUI at Boeing Co.'s Renton Assembly Plant in Renton, Wash. U.S. prosecutors are looking into the development of Boeing's 737 Max jets, a person briefed on the matter revealed Monday, the same day French aviation investigators concluded there were "clear similarities" in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 last week and a Lion Air jet in October.

BERLIN (AP) — European travel operator TUI Group has warned that its profits this year could be a quarter lower than anticipated as a result of the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets.

TUI, headquartered in Germany, has 15 737 Max aircraft, which have been grounded after two deadly crashes within five months.

Another eight planes were scheduled for delivery by the end of May.

TUI said Friday that if the planes can fly by mid-July underlying earnings will be about 200 million euros ($230 million) lower because of factors including the lease of additional aircraft. An extension until end-September could cost another 100 million euros.

TUI previously forecast "broadly flat" earnings at 1.18 billion euros but they now could be between 17-26 percent lower, depending on when the planes can fly again.