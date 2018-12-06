Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of December 5, 2018:

1. Taylor Swift; $8,952,956; $125.59.

2. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,935,409; $128.23.

3. Ed Sheeran; $6,002,329; $91.81.

4. U2; $4,976,018; $132.29.

5. Kenny Chesney; $4,253,658; $95.07.

6. Eagles; $3,976,285; $164.44.

7. Drake; $3,904,125; $115.48.

8. Bruno Mars; $3,590,211; $153.84.

9. Billy Joel; $3,542,401; $119.57.

10. Elton John; $3,234,940; $134.92.

11. Britney Spears; $3,207,192; $206.16.

12. Roger Waters; $2,603,628; $79.14.

13. Phish; $2,207,959; $67.08.

14. "Springsteen On Broadway"; $2,092,961; $509.58.

15. Phil Collins; $2,092,876; $150.65.

16. Justin Timberlake; $2,032,942; $111.89.

17. Foo Fighters; $1,970,566; $77.41.

18. Arctic Monkeys; $1,849,839; $74.94.

19. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,836,963; $103.07.

20. Fleetwood Mac; $1,660,489; $131.64.

