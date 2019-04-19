Tiny Japanese baby is ready to go home after 5 months

Ryusuke Sekino, a 5-month-old boy who was just 258 grams (9 ounces) when born, sits in the arms of his mother Toshiko Sekino, accompanied by his father Kohei Sekino, right, at a hospital in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Friday, April 19, 2019. The baby is among the tiniest baby boys to survive in the world. (Kyodo News via AP) less Ryusuke Sekino, a 5-month-old boy who was just 258 grams (9 ounces) when born, sits in the arms of his mother Toshiko Sekino, accompanied by his father Kohei Sekino, right, at a hospital in Azumino, Nagano ... more Photo: Kyodo News, AP Photo: Kyodo News, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Tiny Japanese baby is ready to go home after 5 months 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — A tiny Japanese baby who weighed just 258 grams (9 ounces) when he was born five months ago is going home from the hospital.

Ryusuke Sekino was shown on Japanese TV on Friday sitting in his mother's arms, looking somberly around at media cameras.

His mother told reporters she was worried and cried a lot at first because he was so fragile and had transparent skin. She said she now is able to breastfeed him and is looking forward to taking him home on Saturday and giving him a bath.

The University of Iowa keeps a Tiniest Babies Registry, which shows the previous smallest surviving boy weighed 268 grams (9.5 ounces) when he was born last year in Japan. A German girl born in 2015 weighed 252 grams (8.9 ounces).