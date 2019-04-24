Thousands of Iraqi families bear the burden of IS legacy

In this Feb. 26, 2019 photo, Nour Ahmed, who says says her husband was snatched by unknown assailants two years ago, displays her marriage document, issued by the Islamic State group, at a legal clinic supported by the Norwegian Refugee Council, in west Mosul, Iraq. Thousands of Iraqi families face crushing social and legal discrimination -- including Ahmed -- all because of the choices their male relatives made under the Islamic State group's rule.

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Thousands of families in the Iraqi city of Mosul and elsewhere across the country face crushing discrimination because their male relatives were seen as affiliated with or supporting the Islamic State group when the extremists held large swaths of Iraq.

The wives, widows and children have been disowned by their relatives and abandoned by the state.

Registrars refuse to register births to women with suspected IS husbands, and schools will not enroll their children because they are undocumented. Mothers are turned away from welfare, and mukhtars — community mayors — won't let their families move into their neighborhoods.

Iraq has done little to probe the actions of the tens of thousands of men who willingly or by force joined, worked and possibly fought for IS during its brutal 2013-2017 rule.