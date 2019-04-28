Thousands march in Hong Kong against extradition law

People raise placards reading " Against Extradition law" as thousands of protesters march along a downtown street against the extradition law in Hong Kong Sunday, April 28, 2019. Thousands of people protest to express their concerns about a proposed new extradition law that would make it possible for people to be sent to mainland China to face the justice system there.

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of protesters have marched through downtown Hong Kong in opposition to changes to an extradition law that many see as eroding the territory's independent legal system.

Many of those taking part Sunday carried yellow umbrellas, recalling Hong Kong's massive 2014 pro-democracy protests, the leaders of whom have been sentenced to up to 16 months in prison.

Hong Kong police said around 22,800 people took part in the protest at its peak period.

Participants carried placards accusing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam of "selling out" Hong Kong, and called on her to resign.

Revisions to the law would make it easier to send criminal suspects to mainland China, where they could face vague national security charges and unfair trials.

Hong Kong's legal system offers greater protections than in mainland China.