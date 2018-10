A man holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Haddad with Lula behind the bars," referring to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in jail for corruption, and the Workers' Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, during a rally supporting presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the far-right Social Liberal Party, and against the left-wing candidate Haddad, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The rally took place one week before Brazilians return to the polls on Oct. 28 for the second round of voting. less