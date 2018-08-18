Thousands await rescue amid deadly south Indian floods





























Photo: Tibin Augustine, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that killed more than 320 people in the past nine days, officials said. less People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands ... more Photo: Tibin Augustine, AP Image 2 of 8 Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that killed more than 320 people in the past nine days, officials said. less Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters ... more Photo: Tibin Augustine, AP Image 3 of 8 People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that killed more than 320 people in the past nine days, officials said. less People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands ... more Photo: Tibin Augustine, AP Image 4 of 8 People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead. less People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their ... more Photo: Pradeep Kumar Thrissur Kerala 9846068657, AP Image 5 of 8 People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead. less People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their ... more Photo: Pradeep Kumar Thrissur Kerala 9846068657, AP Image 6 of 8 In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 photo, an elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead. less In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 photo, an elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands ... more Photo: AP Image 7 of 8 Indian men push their cycles past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall from June-October. Indian men push their cycles past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall from June-October. Photo: Ajit Solanki, AP Image 8 of 8 Indian children play in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall from June-October. Indian children play in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall from June-October. Photo: Ajit Solanki, AP Thousands await rescue amid deadly south Indian floods 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of stranded people are waiting for rescue as relentless monsoon floods batter the south Indian state of Kerala, where more than 170 have died in a little over a week and much of the state is at least partially submerged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saturday with the state's top officials, promising tens of millions of dollars in aid.

The central government has dispatched military units to Kerala, but state officials are pleading for additional help.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that state legislator Saji Cherian begged for aid on a TV news channel, saying, "Please ask Modi to give us helicopters, give us helicopters. please, please!"

Over 300 people have died in Kerala since the monsoon started in June, including over 170 since torrential rains began in August.