The Latest: Unions wait to hear Macron's plans for France

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with representatives of trade unions, employers' organizations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Dec.10 2018. Macron is preparing to speak to the nation Monday at last, after increasingly violent and radicalized protests against his leadership and a long silence that aggravated the anger. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) less French President Emmanuel Macron meets with representatives of trade unions, employers' organizations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Dec.10 2018. Macron is preparing to speak ... more Photo: Yoan Valat, AP Photo: Yoan Valat, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Unions wait to hear Macron's plans for France 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on anti-government protests in France (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Union representatives say French President Emmanuel Macron gave no information about the measures he is going to announce in a televised address to the nation in the evening.

Secretary general of the moderate workers union CFDT Laurent Berger said "we had no answer" about the president's declaration. "We will listen to him with a lot of interest, lots of expectations and some concern as well given the situation," he said.

Macron met in his presidential palace with local and national politicians, unions and business leaders to hear their concerns. The morning meeting stretched past lunch and lasted over four hours.

Yves Veyrier, secretary general of the leftist workers union FO, said "we will listen to him to see if we have been heard."

Macron is expected to announce a series of measures to reduce taxes and boost purchasing power in a televised speech on Monday evening.

___

9:35 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to speak to the nation at last, after increasingly violent protests against his leadership.

Macron is meeting Monday morning with local and national political leaders, unions and business leaders to hear their concerns after four weeks of protests that started in struggling provinces and spread to rioting in the capital.

In the evening, he will give a national televised address in which he is expected to propose potential solutions. He hasn't spoken publicly in more than a week, aggravating tensions.

The "yellow vest" protesters' demands have mushroomed to include an end to other taxes, a rise in the minimum wage — and Macron's resignation.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on RTL radio Monday that the fallout from protests could cost the economy 0.1 percent of gross domestic product.