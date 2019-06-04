The Latest: Sudanese protesters defiant after army crackdown

Burning tires set by protesters produce black smoke on road 60, near Khartoum's army headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, June 3, 2019. Sudanese protest leaders say at least 13 people have been killed in the military's assault on the sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum. The protesters have announced they are suspending talks with the military regarding the creation of a transitional government.

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Latest on aftermath of Sudanese military crackdown on protest sit-in (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Thousands of Sudanese pro-democracy protesters remain defiant of the country's military rulers, a day after the main sit-in site in the capital was violently emptied by security forces. Protest organizers say 35 people died in the bloodshed.

An Associated Press journalist saw protesters still building up barricades in the suburbs of Khartoum on Tuesday.

Nazim Sirraj, a leading activist in the Sudanese Professionals' Association, which has spearheaded the protests, says thousands of people celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday.

The military had said the Eid would begin Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousef al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the SPA, said the military's decision on Eid was an effort to keep people in their homes after Monday's "massacre."

The holiday traditionally involves people gathering outdoors for group prayers in the early morning.

Sirraj says people took to the streets to call for toppling the generals, who themselves ousted longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir in April.

___

8:00 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss Sudan after its ruling military conducted a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

The United Kingdom and Germany requested the closed-door session, set for Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses and protest leaders say Sudanese security forces opened fire, torched tents and killed at least 35 people Monday at the demonstrators' main sit-in site in the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan's military council said Tuesday it was canceling all agreements with protest leaders and would call elections within seven months.

The council's head, Gen. Abedel-Fattah Burhan, also said the coalition representing the demonstrators shares responsibility for the bloodshed.

Protesters had camped for months outside the military's headquarters as the two sides negotiated over who would run the country after longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir's ouster in April.