The Latest: Italy's president proposes 'neutral' government













Photo: Ettore Ferrari, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Italian President Sergio Mattarella adresses the media at the end of his meeting with Italian parties representatives at the Quirinal Palace during the third round of formal political consultations following the general elections, in Rome, Monday, May 7, 2018. Mattarella was holding a final day of consultations Monday in hopes of finding a solution to two months of political deadlock. (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP) less Italian President Sergio Mattarella adresses the media at the end of his meeting with Italian parties representatives at the Quirinal Palace during the third round of formal political consultations following ... more Photo: Ettore Ferrari, AP Image 2 of 4 Five Stars Movement leader Luigi Di Maio talks to media at the Quirinale presidential palace after talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Monday, May 7, 2018. Mattarella held today another day of consultations aimed at identifying whether any party or coalition can muster support to form a government after the March 4 election produced no majority in parliament. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) less Five Stars Movement leader Luigi Di Maio talks to media at the Quirinale presidential palace after talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Monday, May 7, 2018. Mattarella held today another day ... more Photo: Angelo Carconi, AP Image 3 of 4 Five Stars Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, center, flanked by his colleagues Giulia Grillo right, and Danilo Toninelli, talks to media at the Quirinale presidential palace after talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Monday, May 7, 2018. Mattarella held today another day of consultations aimed at identifying whether any party or coalition can muster support to form a government after the March 4 election produced no majority in parliament. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) less Five Stars Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, center, flanked by his colleagues Giulia Grillo right, and Danilo Toninelli, talks to media at the Quirinale presidential palace after talks with Italian President ... more Photo: Angelo Carconi, AP Image 4 of 4 Five Stars Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, flanked by his colleague Giulia Grillo, talks to media at the Quirinale presidential palace after talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Monday, May 7, 2018. Mattarella held today another day of consultations aimed at identifying whether any party or coalition can muster support to form a government after the March 4 election produced no majority in parliament. (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP) less Five Stars Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, flanked by his colleague Giulia Grillo, talks to media at the Quirinale presidential palace after talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, ... more Photo: Ettore Ferrari, AP The Latest: Italy's president proposes 'neutral' government 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ROME (AP) — The Latest on Italian politics (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Italy's president has proposed that the country's deadlocked political forces back a "neutral" government to rule until the end of the year, saying there was no hope for any political alliance and that Italy can't wait any longer for leadership.

More than two months after inconclusive a March 4 election, President Sergio Mattarella urged political leaders to back the government until at least the budget is passed, and warned that calling elections before 2019 would expose Italy to undue risks.

Mattarella didn't propose any names for the "neutral" government, but he stressed that its leaders wouldn't be allowed to run in the election next year.

A clearly frustrated head of state said: "I hope that various forces have a positive response by assuming their responsibilities in the interests of Italy."

___

12:10 p.m.

The head of the center-right coalition that won the most votes in Italy's inconclusive March 4 election is urging Italy's president to give the alliance a mandate to try to find a parliamentary majority.

League leader Matteo Salvini emerged from the latest round of consultations Monday insisting that the bloc best represented the will and hopes of Italians. Salvini was flanked by ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi and Georgia Meloni of the small right-wing Brothers of Italy party, whose conservative forces together won 37 percent of the vote.

The populist 5-Star Movement, which won 32 percent, once again urged Salvini to form an alliance with them. Salvini has refused the League's demand that he ditch Berlusconi.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, vowed to reject any "technical" government proposed by President Sergio Mattarella.