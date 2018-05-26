The Latest: Oman airport to open Sunday after storm closure

SALALAH, Oman (AP) — The Latest on the cyclone battering Oman and Yemen (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Oman's Salalah International Airport will reopen on Sunday after weathering Cyclone Mekunu.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation in the Gulf country announced the reopening in a statement Saturday.

Authorities shut down the airport in Oman's third-largest city on Thursday ahead of Mekunu's arrival to the Arabian Peninsula. The storm caused at least five deaths in Oman and neighboring Yemen.

Oman's longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said declared a three-day holiday for government offices to allow workers to recover from the storm. Critical services like police and civil defense workers will keep working.

___

2:40 p.m.

Yemeni security officials say rescuers have recovered two bodies from the island of Socotra after it was battered by Cyclone Mekunu, with more than 30 people still missing.

The officials said Saturday that four Indians were rescued from a ship that ran aground during the storm, and that another two Yemenis were found alive. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

SABA news agency quoted Socotra Gov. Ramzy Mahrous as confirming that four sailors were found alive.

Yemeni officials said earlier that around 40 people, including Yemeni, Indian and Sudanese nationals, were missing after the storm barreled through. Police in neighboring Oman say the storm killed three people there.

— Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa, Yemen

___

1:45 p.m.

A Yemeni official says strong winds blew down houses and took out communication lines and water services as Cyclone Mekunu reached the country's easternmost province on the border with Oman.

Rageh Bakrit, the governor of al-Mahra province, said on his official Twitter account late Friday that Hawf district was worst affected. He said emergency aid, including drinking water and fuel, was sent to province. He did not say whether there were any casualties.

Bakrit later said that communication lines in some areas, including Hawf, have been partially fixed, promising full restoration in the coming hours.

Cyclone Mekunu also hit the Yemeni island of Socotra, listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, leaving at least 40 people missing. The storm caused at least three deaths in Oman.

___

12:15 p.m.

Police in Oman say Cyclone Mekunu has killed at least three people in the Gulf sultanate.

Capt. Tarek al-Shanfari, of the Royal Oman Police's public relations department, said Saturday the first death was a 12-year-old girl who was hit in the head by a door flung open by the wind.

He says an Asian laborer died in a flooded valley and an Omani national in a 4x4 died when his vehicle was swept away. Three others in the vehicle were rescued.

___

6:30 a.m.

Cyclone Mekunu has blown into the Arabian Peninsula, drenching arid Oman and Yemen with rain and cutting off power lines.

Portions of Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, lost electricity early Saturday as the cyclone made landfall. Streets already were flooded and in some places impassable.

While there is no rain at dawn Saturday, strong winds are still lashing the region.

Police late Friday night said at least one person, a 12-year-old girl, died in the storm. At least 40 others are missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra, which earlier took the storm's brunt.

India's Meteorological Department says the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometers (105-111 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph (124 mph). It called the cyclone "extremely severe."