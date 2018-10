Syrians who live in Malakasa refugee camp, on the outskirt of Athens protest against the living conditions at the camp, outside the Ministry of Migration in Nikea, suburb of Athens, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP