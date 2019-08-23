The Latest: Cathay union head fired for protest support

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on Hong Kong (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

The head of Hong Kong regional airline Cathay Dragon's cabin crew union says she was fired in retaliation for supporting the city's protest movement.

Rebecca Sy said Friday the carrier dismissed her without giving a reason.

But she says the firing came after she was pulled from a flight at short notice and asked by an airline representative to confirm that a screenshot from Facebook was from her account.

Sy says the screenshot showed a "mild message" but the company used it as a pretext for her firing.

The union says in a statement the firing is a "blatant suppression and retaliation on her participation in the anti-extradition bill movement and her actions to mobilize her colleagues to participate as a trade union leader."

Cathay Dragon is owned by Hong Kong's main carrier, Cathay Pacific. It did not respond to a request for comment.

12:25 p.m.

The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong says it has suspended local staff from travelling outside the city including to mainland China.

The move comes after the Chinese government said a British Consulate employee has been detained after he went to the neighboring mainland city of Shenzhen.

In a statement Friday, the Canadian Consulate says, "At present, locally engaged staff will not undertake official business travel outside of Hong Kong."

It didn't say whether the travel restriction was directly related to the detention of the British Consulate staffer, Simon Cheng Man-kit, who went missing two weeks ago after he went on a business trip to the mainland from Hong Kong's high-speed cross-border rail terminal.

China said this week Cheng had been detained for violating public order regulations. It did not elaborate.