The Latest: Bolton: US is open to talks with Iran over nukes

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton gives statements to media in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 23, 2019. U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton gives statements to media in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Photo: Tsafrir Abayov, AP Photo: Tsafrir Abayov, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close The Latest: Bolton: US is open to talks with Iran over nukes 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on tensions between the U.S. and Iran and in the Persian Gulf (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump is open to real negotiations and "all that Iran needs to do is walk through that open door"

Bolton spoke at a high-profile trilateral security summit in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

He says American envoys are surging across the region in hopes of finding a path out of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran but that the silence of the Islamic Republic has been "deafening."

Bolton says: "There is simply no evidence that Iran has made the strategic decision to renounce nuclear weapons."

His comments alongside his Israeli and Russian counterparts come after Iran slammed the Trump administration over new U.S. sanctions targeting its supreme leader. Iran's Foreign Ministry says the measures spell a "permanent closure" to diplomacy between the U.S and Iran.

___

9:15 a.m.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman says the new U.S. sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic's supreme leader and other top officials mean the "permanent closure" of diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.

That's according to a report carried by the state-run IRNA news agency on Tuesday, quoting the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi.

Mousavi says the "fruitless sanction on Iran's leadership and the chief of Iranian diplomacy mean the permanent closure of the road of diplomacy with the frustrated U.S. administration."

Trump enacted new sanctions Monday targeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. officials also say they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over its unraveling nuclear deal and as Iran last week shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone.