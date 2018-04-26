The Latest: Armenian parliament to vote for new leader









YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Latest on political developments in Armenia after the country's leader stepped down Monday (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The press office of the Armenian parliament says it has scheduled a session to vote for a new prime minister next week.

Speaker Ara Bablayan said in a statement on Thursday the vote will be held on May 1.

Armenia has been mired in a political crisis after Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled the country for ten years before moving into the prime minister's seat, abruptly resigned on Monday amid massive anti-government protests.

Protest leader Nikol Pashinian, who spearheaded the protests, said he would like to be nominated for prime minister.

___

Noon

The leader of the Armenian opposition is holding talks with parliamentary factions in order to secure support for his candidacy as the country's next prime minister.

Nikol Pashinian spearheaded two weeks of protests against Serzh Sargsyan, who was the country's president for 10 years before taking the prime minister's seat earlier this month. Faced with massive protests against the move Sargsyan resigned on Monday.

The Armenian parliament is expected to vote on the new prime minister in the coming days.

Pashinian said on Thursday he met with the leader of the parliament's second-largest faction to seek his support. Sargsyan's party holds a majority in the parliament, however.

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Armenian capital Wednesday, calling for the leader of the protest to become prime minister.