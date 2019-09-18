The Latest:

ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING (AP) — The Latest on migration to Europe: (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

The crew of a humanitarian rescue ship has pulled 73 migrants from an overcrowded rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Libya.

The boat in distress was spotted from aboard the Ocean Viking with binoculars as the ship patrolled international waters on Wednesday.

An Associated Press journalist on the Ocean Viking witnessed the rescue on Wednesday. The Norwegian-flagged ship had rescued 109 people from two unseaworthy boats a day earlier, including a 5-day-old baby.

The ship has asked Libyan maritime authorities with coordination responsibility in the area for a safe alternative place to disembark passengers. Authorities in Libya had offered the port of Al-Khums.

The U.N. refugee agency does not consider Libya safe.

4:00 p.m.

Police in Bosnia say officers found 34 migrants in a van near the country's border with Serbia.

A police statement issued Wednesday said a Bosnian citizen was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle the migrants in the area around the town of Bratunaca in eastern Bosnia.

The statement says the people in the van didn't have identification documents but stated they were Syrians and Palestinians. The group included minors.

Police in Sarajevo separately arrested a migrant from Algiers on suspicion of attacking personnel on patrol at the capital's railway station. Police said the man arrested Wednesday morning carried a knife.

Thousands of migrants have been stuck in Bosnia while trying to reach countries in western Europe. Migrants usually enter Bosnia from Serbia or Montenegro, planning to continue on to European Union member Croatia.