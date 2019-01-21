The Latest: 12 killed in Taliban attack in east Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

An Afghan official says the Taliban attack on a military base and police training center in the country's east has killed at least 12 people, mostly military personnel, and wounded over 30.

Salem Asgherkhail, head of the area's public health department, says some of the wounded have been taken to the provincial hospitals while the more serious cases have been sent to the capital, Kabul, for treatment.

He was not able to provide a casualty breakdown or say how many of the wounded were transferred to Kabul following the coordinated Taliban attack on Monday morning on a military base and a training center in eastern Maidan Wardak province.

___

9 a.m.

Afghan officials say the Taliban have launched a coordinated assault on a military base that also serves as a police training center in eastern Maidan Wardak province and that there are casualties.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior minister, says that a suicide car bomber struck the military base on Monday morning, followed by insurgents who opened fire at the Afghan forces.

He says at least two Taliban fighters were killed by Afghan troops.

Rahimi could not provide casualty figures.

Salem Asgherkhail, head of the area's public health department, says ambulances were dispatched to the site and that there are fears of high casualty numbers.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.