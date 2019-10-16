Tensions high as South Sudan faces unity government deadline

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's fragile peace deal is faltering less than a month before the president and armed opposition leader are meant to form a unity government and begin the long recovery from a five-year civil war.

Some doubt it is safe enough for Riek Machar to return to the country by Nov. 12, when he would again serve as President Salva Kiir's deputy. That arrangement has collapsed in fighting more than once.

One security requirement is a 3,000-member force to protect Machar. The opposition says he won't return if such measures are not in place.

The government says if the opposition doesn't return it will be seen as holding the country "hostage."

The United States says it will reevaluate its relationship with South Sudan if a government isn't formed next month.