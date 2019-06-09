Tensions forces evacuation of Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

DEIR AL-AHMAR, Lebanon (AP) — Dozens of Syrian refugees have dismantled their tents in a camp they lived in for years in eastern Lebanon after authorities ordered their evacuation following a brawl with locals.

Jean Fakhry, a Lebanese official from Deir Al-Ahmar in the Bekaa valley, said Sunday the decision to evacuate the 90 tents was to avoid further friction.

Lebanon hosts over 1 million Syrian refugees who fled the war next door since 2011, overwhelming the country of nearly 5 million.

A fight broke out last week between camp residents and Lebanese firefighters who arrived to put out a fire. More than 30 Syrians were arrested and unknown assailants burned down three tents.

Samar Awad, a 27-year-old Syrian, said camp residents are moving to a new area, miles away, with no water or electricity.