Taliban attack kills 8 policemen in western Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban killed eight policemen and wounded three in an attack on two checkpoints in western Farah province.

A member of the provincial council, Dadullah Qani, says the attack on Tuesday night took place on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Farah, and triggered an hourslong battle in which the Taliban were beaten back.

The Taliban didn't immediately comment the attack.

On Monday, the insurgents attacked a border base in Pusht Koh in Farah killed 20 Afghan troops while 20 others were abducted.

A resurgent Taliban now hold nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces, inflicting heavy casualties. The Taliban view the U.S.-backed government in Kabul as a dysfunctional Western puppet and have refused repeated offers to negotiate with it.