Taiwanese reject legalizing same-sex unions in referendum

Voters line up at a ballot station to vote for the city mayor in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Taiwanese began voting in midterm local elections Saturday seen as a referendum on the independence-leaning administration of President Tsai Ing-wen, amid growing pressure from the island's powerful rival China.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Voters in Taiwan have passed a referendum asking that marriage be restricted to one man and one woman, a setback to LGBT couples hoping their island will be the first place in Asia to let same-sex couples share child custody and insurance benefits.

The vote organized by Christian groups and advocates of traditional families goes against a May 2017 Constitutional Court ruling. Justices told legislators then to make same-sex marriage legal within two years, a first for Asia where religion and conservative governments normally keep the bans in place.

Although the ballot initiative is advisory only, it is expected to frustrate lawmakers mindful of public opinion as they face the court deadline next year. Many legislators will stand for re-election in 2020.