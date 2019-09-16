Taiwan says Solomon Islands switches recognition to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says the Solomon Islands has switched diplomatic recognition to China. The Pacific Island nation is the latest to leave the dwindling Taiwan camp.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu condemned the move Monday and announced that Taiwan would end aid programs and withdraw personnel from its embassy in the Solomon Islands.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported that the Cabinet of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had approved a decision to establish diplomatic ties with China.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Solomon Islands government.

Most countries in the world recognize Beijing as the government of China, and China has been wooing the remaining ones to abandon Taiwan.