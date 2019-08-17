Syrian activists report 7 killed in government offensive

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and a war monitor say airstrikes have pounded the southern edge of a rebel stronghold in the country's northwest, with one strike killing seven people, including children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three children were among those killed Saturday in Deir al-Sharqi village in southern Idlib. Thiqa news agency, an activist-operated media platform, also reported the casualties.

Increasingly frequent airstrikes and artillery shelling in recent days have raised the number of civilian casualties, as the Syrian government, backed by Russia, pushes ahead with a months-long offensive on the Idlib enclave. Overnight airstrikes killed at least 13, also including children.

Home to 3 million civilians and dominated by Islamist insurgents, the Idlib stronghold sits on the Turkish border and is surrounded by government and Turkish-controlled areas.