Syrian activists: Anti-govt protests held in oil-rich east

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say anti-government protesters have captured at least two army checkpoints in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the protests occurred in government-held areas close to those controlled by U.S.-backed fighters on the east bank of the Euphrates river.

It said the protests began after Friday prayers. Protesters marched toward and captured two army checkpoints. When they tried to march to the village of Salhiyeh, troops opened fire, killing one person and wounding others.

The Deir Ezzor 24, an activist collective, said three people were killed and more than 10 wounded in the protests. It said protesters demanded Syrian troops and Iran-backed militiamen leave the province.

Deir el-Zour borders Iraq is home to Iran-backed militias.