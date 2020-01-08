Sworn in as prime minister, Spain's Sánchez readies Cabinet

Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez poses for photographers at the Spanish parliament in Madrid Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Spain's parliament chose Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez to form a new government Tuesday, ending almost a year of political limbo for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy. Sánchez won a cliff-hanger confidence vote 167-165, with 18 abstentions. It was the slimmest victory for a prime minister candidate in decades. less Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez poses for photographers at the Spanish parliament in Madrid Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Spain's parliament chose Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez to form a new ... more Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sworn in as prime minister, Spain's Sánchez readies Cabinet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez took the oath as Spanish prime minister Wednesday, a day after his proposal to form a leftist coalition government narrowly won a parliamentary confidence vote with support from smaller parties.

With the oath-taking before Spanish King Felipe VI, Sánchez is ending months of political deadlock in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

He plans to announce the members of his administration next week, the Socialist party said in a statement.

The new Cabinet is set to include members of the anti-austerity United We Can party as a junior partner in the government, including party leader Pablo Iglesias as deputy prime minister.

The Socialist-led coalition faces the daunting task of trying to rein in separatist tensions in the northeastern Catalonia region and keeping economic growth amid a challenging global economic climate.