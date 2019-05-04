Sudanese take aim at Islamist 'deep state' left by al-Bashir

FILE - In this April 28, 2019, file, photo, Ibrahim al-Senoussi, a former aide to ousted President Omar al-Bashir, right, speaks at a press conference a day after a meeting of the Popular Congress Party, an Islamist party close to al-Bashir, was attacked by protesters, in Khartoum, Sudan. The Sudanese protesters who succeeded in driving President Omar al-Bashir from power last month say their revolution won't be complete until they have dismantled what many describe as an Islamist-dominated "deep state" that underpinned his 30-year rule.

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese protesters who succeeded in driving President Omar al-Bashir from power say their revolution won't be complete until they have dismantled what many describe as an Islamist-dominated "deep state" that underpinned his 30-year rule.

That has already escalated tensions with the transitional military council, leading to the resignation of three Islamist members last month after the protesters refused to meet with them. An Islamist political party said protesters attacked one of its meetings , wounding more than 60 members in clashes, and a hard-line preacher cancelled a march in support of Islamic law over fears of violence.

The conflict between the pro-democracy protesters and Islamists could further stall the transition to civilian rule, already the subject of tense negotiations between the protesters and the military.