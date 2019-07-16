Sudan army, protesters meet to discuss transition deal

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement are meeting to finalize a power-sharing deal.

Representatives from the military council and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters, are discussing in the capital of Khartoum on Tuesday a declaration included in an agreement reached earlier this month.

The deal includes a joint Sovereign Council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized. It also includes an FDFC-appointed cabinet.

It was meant to end a weekslong political deadlock between the military and protesters since a Khartoum protest sit-in was broken up by security forces last month.

The meeting was expected to take place last week, but several delays were announced, raising suspicions that a final comprehensive deal could not be reached soon.