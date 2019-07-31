Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete, no injuries, damage

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.2 has struck the southern resort island of Crete but no injuries or damage has been reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute says the earthquake occurred at 7:40 a.m. local time (0440GMT) Wednesday about 23 kilometers west of the island capital of Iraklion.

The fire service and officials on Crete said they received no reports of damage or injuries.

Strong quakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world. Severe damage or injuries are rare.