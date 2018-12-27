Strong 5.5 quake rattles Venezuela before dawn; people flee

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted Venezuelans from their sleep, forcing residents in the capital to evacuate buildings in their pajamas before sunrise. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The 5.5 magnitude quake struck just before 5 a.m. Thursday (1000 GMT) and was centered near the town of San Diego, 165 kilometers (100 miles) west of Caracas, the capital. It had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) and was felt across seven states.

Photos on social media showed large cracks to some buildings and fallen debris from historic facades in San Diego.

The quake follows a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in August — the country's strongest in more than a century — that rattled residents across Venezuela and was felt as far away as in neighboring Colombia and Guyana.