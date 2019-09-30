Storm prompts railway to suspend service in northern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Rail services in parts of northern Germany have been suspended because of a storm with high winds.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter on Monday morning that long-distance lines from Hamburg to Berlin, Hannover and Bremen were closed, along with lines linking Hannover to Berlin, Bremen and Goettingen. It didn't say how long it expects the closure to last.

A tree fell onto overhead power lines near Nienburg, between Hannover and Bremen. Strong winds were expected in northern and eastern Germany through Monday afternoon.