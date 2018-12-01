State media: Iran launches domestically made destroyer

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has launched a domestically built destroyer in the Persian Gulf capable of traveling some five months without refueling.

State TV on Saturday reported it took six years to build the 1,300-ton vessel named Sahand after a mountain in northern Iran.

The Sahand has a helicopter landing pad, is 96 meters (105 yards) long and can cruise at 25 knots. It is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles as well as anti-aircraft batteries and sophisticated radar and radar evading capabilities, the report said.

Since 1992, Iran has been working to build a self-sufficient military, reportedly producing its own jet fighters, tanks, missiles and light submarines as well as torpedoes.

Iran added the first domestically made destroyer to its fleet in 2010 in the Persian Gulf. Reportedly Iran has five other destroyers.