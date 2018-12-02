Spain Socialists dealt blow in Andalusia, far-right emerges

MADRID (AP) — Spain's Socialists won regional elections in the country's south Sunday, but they lost significant support in the first electoral test for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's party since he took power in June.

With 96 percent of the votes counted, the Socialists won just 33 seats in the Andalusia legislature, compared to 47 in 2015. The center-left party could lose control of Spain's most populated region for the first time in 36 years if the parties on the right can agree to form a government.

The blow to the Socialists contrasted with the eruption of the anti-immigrant, extreme right VOX party, which claimed 12 seats in the 109-member regional parliament. VOX had previously not held any seats in the any legislative body in Spain.

The conservative Popular Party and center-right Citizens won 26 and 21 seats, respectively. They would need the votes of VOX to reach the absolute majority of 55 seats.