Spain faces more uncertainty after inconclusive election

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, Spain's caretaker Prime Minister and socialist candidate Pedro Sanchez makes a speech during the last day of campaign rallies in Alcala de Henares, Spain. Sanchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear certain to widen the political deadlock in the European Union's fifth-largest economy.

MADRID (AP) — Spain's looks to set to face months more political uncertainty after the country's fourth elections in as many years further complicated an already messy political situation, giving no party a clear mandate to govern while the far right became a major parliamentary player for the first time in decades.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists won the most seats — 120 — but fell far short of a majority and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern.

Sánchez called Sunday's election after he failed to gain enough support to form a government following the previous election in April.

In his victory speech, he promised again to "obtain a progressive government." His plans to do that may emerge when he meets his party*s executive Monday.