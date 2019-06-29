Spain: Major wildfire contained but heat wave remains a risk

Two firefighters look at burned terrain in La Palma d'Ebre, Spain, Friday June 28, 2019. A major wildfire in northeastern Spain that began in a pile of chicken dung raged out of control for a third straight day Friday with more than 600 firefighters and six water-dropping aircraft battling the blaze in the Catalonia region. Spain is forecast to endure the peak of a recent heat wave, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say they have contained a major wildfire in the northeastern Catalonia region.

But they warn that wind and temperatures forecast to remain around 40 C (104 F) could give the blaze fresh impetus Saturday.

Miquel Buch, the regional interior minister, says the fire is close to being brought under control in the hilly area where it is still burning after four days. Almost 500 firefighters were at the scene.

He says 21 people involved in firefighting duties required medical assistance overnight.

Officials believe the fire broke out in a farm's fermenting pile of chicken dung and spread to the surrounding countryside.

Several other wildfires have broken out across Spain as hot air moving north from Africa causes a heat wave.