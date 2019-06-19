South Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to send 50,000 tons of rice to North Korea through the World Food Program, in its second aid package announced over the past month as it seeks to help with North Korean food shortages and improve bilateral relations.

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Wednesday that Seoul will work with the U.N. agency to ensure that the food reaches North Korean people without delay.

Kim said South Korea will decide whether to provide more food aid after reviewing the outcome of the current assistance.

North Korea has significantly reduced its dialogue and engagement with South Korea since February, when a nuclear summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump collapsed over disagreements on sanctions relief and disarmament.