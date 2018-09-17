South Korea plays down chance of nuke progress at Kim summit

A photo, from the April 27, 2018, inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Moon is to fly to Pyongyang, North Korea, next Tuesday, Sept. 18, for a three-day trip that he says will focus on facilitating talks between the United States and North Korea and finding ways to ease a military standoff along the Koreas' heavily fortified border. less A photo, from the April 27, 2018, inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, near the ... more Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close South Korea plays down chance of nuke progress at Kim summit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior South Korean official is playing down the chance that this week's inter-Korean summit could produce major progress in efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear program.

Presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok told reporters Monday that he still expects the summit to produce unspecified "meaningful" agreements on ways to ease a military standoff between the rivals.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is to fly to Pyongyang on Tuesday for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year. Im said the Korean leaders plan to meet twice during Moon's three-day trip.

Im said it's "difficult to have any optimistic outlook" for progress on denuclearization issues during the summit.

He says progress will depend on how "candid talks" the Korean leaders would have.